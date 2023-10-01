First Alert Forecast: Unusually warm start to October

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We kick off the month of October with temperatures near 90º for a while!

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

It’s going to be a beautiful and warm end to the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine again today with temperatures climbing to the upper 80s this afternoon. Lows fall to the low 60s overnight.

The hot, sunny weather sticks around into early next week, too. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will all feature sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 80s, not too far off from 90º. Lows will remain in the lower 60s.

Clouds build back in on Thursday with a slight cool down. Highs will be in the low 80s with a mostly cloudy sky.

We could see a little rain return on Friday, but the rain chance is low-- only about 20%. Temperatures will begin to significantly drop. By the weekend, it will finally start to feel like fall. Friday afternoon’s high will be in the upper 70s. Then on Saturday, highs drop even more to the 60s. Overnight lows will be noticeably cooler too. Some spots across the MidState could even wake up to temperatures in the 40s Saturday morning.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.