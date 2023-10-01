3 injured after shooting outside Nashville nightclub

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were injured after they were shot outside a nightclub on Murfreesboro Pike, the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

The shooting happened outside of Illuzion Club on Murfreesboro Pike just after 12:35 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said three people left the club and stopped at a Speedway market on Murfreesboro Pike where officers met them.

A 31-year-old had a wound to his knee, a 30-year-old woman had a wound to her thigh and another 30-year-old woman had a graze wound to her shin that did not require treatment, police said.

Police said the gunfire happened after a fight broke out inside the club which resulted in several people being forced to leave. Two separate groups fired shots, as well as security guards, police said. The security guards told police they fired in defense of people who weren’t involved in the fights.

