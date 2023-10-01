1 flown to Nashville hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was flown to a Nashville hospital after a two-vehicle wreck in Clarksville.

The crash happened on Ft. Campbell Boulevard at Tobacco Road on Saturday just after 4 p.m.

Clarksville officials said they do not know the condition of the driver flown to Nashville.

City officials said fatal crash investigators are on the scene, and one northbound lane is shut down.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area until the roadway is cleared.

