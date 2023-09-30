South Nashville neighbors surprised body was found in burned out car

A Metro Nashville Police officer popped the trunk before the car was to be towed and found the body.
Police said a man’s badly burned body was found in the trunk of a car that was set on fire and left in a wooded area off Franklin Limestone Road.
By Courtney Allen
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People who live in subdivisions along a South Nashville road are on edge after a burning car was found there with a dead man inside.

“I drive down that road twice a day,” Andy Brown, who works in the area, said.

The road Brown is referring to is Franklin Limestone Road.

“I come to work right down the street,” Brown said.

It is the same road where the car and body were found Wednesday morning.

“If I lived down that street with my family, I would be scared,” Brown said.

Officers in the area Friday told WSMV4 that it was found on private property. Metro Police said a worker was going to clear brush there around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and saw the destroyed car, still smoldering. Officers said right before the car was towed, an officer popped the trunk and found the body.

“That is unusual,” Brown said. “Usually, you hear about shootings everyday, but that is a little extreme to kill someone, put them in the trunk and set it on fire.”

Metro Police have not yet identified the victim or released any details on the car found. The road is lined with neighborhoods and near a church, and Brown said he is shocked that it happened there.

“Crazy... It is getting bad,” Brown said. “Nashville is getting bad.”

