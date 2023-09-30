One person shot outside Clarksville bar, police say

Police said the victim was shot in the stomach and taken to a hospital for treatment.
One person was shot outside of a bar in Clarksville.
One person was shot outside of a bar in Clarksville.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting outside a Clarksville bar.

The incident was reported just after 2 a.m. at the N’Quire Bar and Lounge on Riverside Drive. The Clarksville Police Department said one person was shot in the stomach in the bar’s parking lot. He was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown.

Witnesses told police they saw several vehicles speed away from the bar.

CPD is working alongside the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information can contact Detective Heath at (931) 648-0656 or the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477 to be eligible for a cash reward.

