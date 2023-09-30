One person in critical condition after shooting outside Clarksville bar, police say

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting outside a Clarksville bar that left one person in critical condition.

Police said they believe the shooting was not a random act and that the people involved in the shooting knew each other.

The incident was reported just after 2 a.m. at the N’Quire Bar and Lounge on Riverside Drive. The Clarksville Police Department said one person was shot in the stomach in the bar’s parking lot. He was taken to a local hospital and was later taken to Vanderbilt Hospital.

Witnesses told police they saw several vehicles speed away from the bar.

CPD is working alongside the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information can contact Detective Heath at (931) 648-0656 or the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477 to be eligible for a cash reward.

