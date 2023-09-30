One person in critical condition after shooting outside Clarksville bar, police say

Police said they believe the shooting was not a random act.
One person was shot outside of a bar in Clarksville.
One person was shot outside of a bar in Clarksville.(Clarksville Police Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting outside a Clarksville bar that left one person in critical condition.

Police said they believe the shooting was not a random act and that the people involved in the shooting knew each other.

The incident was reported just after 2 a.m. at the N’Quire Bar and Lounge on Riverside Drive. The Clarksville Police Department said one person was shot in the stomach in the bar’s parking lot. He was taken to a local hospital and was later taken to Vanderbilt Hospital.

Witnesses told police they saw several vehicles speed away from the bar.

CPD is working alongside the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information can contact Detective Heath at (931) 648-0656 or the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477 to be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Copas of Cross Line Fencing is accused of taking homeowners' money for work that has...
Fencing contractor charged with theft after projects left unfinished
Generic school desk photo
Tennessee teacher accused of throwing bean bag at elementary students
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s cause of death determined
Nashville YouTuber sued for defamation over true crime video
Nashville YouTuber sued for defamation over true crime video
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge

Latest News

FILE - The Capitol is seen in Washington, Sept. 20, 2021. The federal government is heading...
How Tennessee lawmakers voted on funding bill sent to Senate
Police lights
1 flown to Nashville hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Clarksville
2 arrested after drugs, gun, young children found inside Benton County home
Stolen ambulance in Nashville
Nashville ambulances stolen, recovered
Jason Lancaster
Horse stable owner in Rutherford Co. charged with rape of teenage girl