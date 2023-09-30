Nashville ambulances stolen, recovered

The Nashville Fire Department said two ambulances were stolen in two separate incidents.
Stolen ambulance in Nashville
Stolen ambulance in Nashville(Submitted)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities said two ambulances were stolen in two separate instances in Nashville on Saturday.

During the first incident, the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) said a suspect stole the emergency vehicle from the Tri-Star Summit Hospital in Hermitage and drove it into Wilson County.

The suspect then fled back into Davidson County, where they were eventually captured by law enforcement and taken into custody.

A second incident involved a suspect driving off in an ambulance that was in the middle of a medical response. The suspect then collided with a Nashville Fire truck, and the vehicle was recovered.

NFD said both ambulances were recovered, and the suspects are in custody. The department is working alongside neighboring law enforcement agencies to investigate both incidents.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

