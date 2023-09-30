Maury Co. Oktoberfest benefits homeless shelter

WSMV4 anchor Carley Gordon hosted the fourth annual event.
Hundreds of people showed up for Oktoberfest in Columbia, an event that benefits Maury County's only homeless shelter - Room in the Inn.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The fourth annual Oktoberfest was held on Friday night to benefit Maury County’s only homeless shelter – Room in the Inn.

Hundreds of people in attendance were treated to a wiener dog race, beer stein-holding contest and keg toss competition. WSMV4 anchor Carley Gordon hosted the event.

Currently, the nonprofit is housing residents in a hotel but plans to open a new shelter at a church by the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

