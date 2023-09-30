Maury Co. Oktoberfest benefits homeless shelter
WSMV4 anchor Carley Gordon hosted the fourth annual event.
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The fourth annual Oktoberfest was held on Friday night to benefit Maury County’s only homeless shelter – Room in the Inn.
Hundreds of people in attendance were treated to a wiener dog race, beer stein-holding contest and keg toss competition. WSMV4 anchor Carley Gordon hosted the event.
Currently, the nonprofit is housing residents in a hotel but plans to open a new shelter at a church by the end of the year.
