Man arrested for 44th time in Kentucky

The man has a history of domestic violence and probation violations, according to police.
Jason Mayton
Jason Mayton(Hopkinsville Police Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WSMV) - The Hopkinsville Police Department said they have arrested a man for the 44th time.

Police said Jason Mayton was arrested on Sept. 29 and has a history of domestic violence, probation violations, fleeing and evading, and violating protection orders. Officers located and served Mayton a warrant for his arrest, who fled, according to police.

Mayton was captured and taken into custody at the Christian County Jail.

