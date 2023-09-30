Man arrested for 44th time in Kentucky
The man has a history of domestic violence and probation violations, according to police.
Sep. 30, 2023
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WSMV) - The Hopkinsville Police Department said they have arrested a man for the 44th time.
Police said Jason Mayton was arrested on Sept. 29 and has a history of domestic violence, probation violations, fleeing and evading, and violating protection orders. Officers located and served Mayton a warrant for his arrest, who fled, according to police.
Mayton was captured and taken into custody at the Christian County Jail.
