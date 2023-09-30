Horse stable owner in Rutherford Co. charged with rape of teenage girl

Police said more victims are possible.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A horse stable owner in Rutherford County is facing several rape charges following an investigation involving himself and a teenage girl.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Lancaster, 51, was charged Thursday with two felony counts of rape, three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, three counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, bribery of a witness, and stalking.

A second suspect, 23-year-old Leya Victory, was charged with conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, according to police.

Police said Lancaster is the owner of Pinnacle Stables in Christiana, where he is presumed to have had sexual contact with other possible victims. Several horses in need of medical and nutritional attention were found on the property, according to police, and twenty were removed from the stables.

Police said more charges are pending in the course of the investigation. Lancaster remains in custody on a $1 million bond.

Those who feel they have been a victim of Lancaster are asked to contact Detective Amanda McPherson at 615-904-3190.

