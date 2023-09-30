First Alert Forecast: Very warm going forward

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s going to be a very warm start to October with temperatures in the upper 80s for the next several days

It's officially fall, but it will feel like the middle of summer for the next several days. (WSMV)

Areas of dense fog could form once again tonight. As you head out for any Sunday plans, make sure you keep this in mind.

Sunday afternoon will be a great time to spend outdoors! It’ll feel summer-like with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s and sunny skies.

Above average temperatures will kick off the next work week. Middle to upper 80s with sunshine are expected for Monday and Tuesday. Similar temperatures but a few clouds will return for Wednesday.

Thursday will be a mostly cloudy and slightly cooler day. Highs will top out in the lower 80s for most during the afternoon. A late day shower is possible, but the greatest chance of rain appears to be overnight on Thursday.

Spotty showers are possible on Friday as a cold front moves through the Mid State. Highs will only reach the middle to upper 70s!

Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of a lingering shower. True fall-like temperatures are expected with highs ranging from the upper 60s to lower 70s.

