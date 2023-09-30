First Alert Forecast: Staying warm for a while

Temperatures will be warmer than normal for the next several days.
Staying warm for the next several days.
By Melanie Layden
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We’re heading into the first week of October with temperatures flirting with 90º!

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9:00 A.M. across the MidState. Many areas will experience very low visibility this morning. Be careful on the roads.

This weekend is looking bright and beautiful! Both Saturday and Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the upper 80s. Lows will remain in the low 60s.

The warmer than average weather will stick around for several days. We head into next week with afternoon highs in the upper 80s-- not too far off from 90º. Monday and Tuesday will be bright and sunny, then a few clouds build in on Wednesday.

Thursday will be cloudy and cooler. Highs will top out in the lower 80s in the afternoon with lows falling to the low 60s.

We could get a few rain showers heading into Friday, but the rain chance is very low. Temperatures cool down even more as highs only reach the upper 70s to low 80s on Friday.

