2 arrested after drugs, gun, young children found inside Benton County home

BIG SANDY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A couple was arrested after Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) agents said they found drugs, a gun and drug paraphernalia-- along with two young kids -- inside a home in Big Sandy.

TBI agents received a search warrant for a home in the 100 block of Depot Street on Saturday. TBI, along with the Big Sandy Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, searched the home and found the following:

Fentanyl

Marijuana

Steroids

A gun

Drug paraphernalia

TBI said at the time of the search, two young children were inside the home. Both adults in the home during the search were arrested.

Law enforcement arrested 30-year-old Tanner G. Scronce and 27-year-old Alexandria N. Scronce. Both were charged with the following:

Possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Two counts of aggravated child endangerment

Felony possession of drug paraphernalia

TBI said Tanner faces an additional county of possession of steroids.

Both Tanner and Alexandria were booked in the Benton County Jail on a $250,000 bond each.

