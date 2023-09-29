WWII soldier’s remains returning to family in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The remains of a World War II soldier were identified earlier this year and now he will be laid to rest in Nashville, 79 years after his death.

U.S. Army Air Forces Sgt. Donal C. Aiken died on June 26, 1944, when his B-29 crashed into an Indian rice paddy while returning from a bombing raid on an iron and steel plant in Yawata, Kyushu Island, Japan. All 11 crew members aboard the B-29 Superfortress died in the crash.

Aiken’s remains were not among the seven recovered from the crash site and he was declared “non-recoverable” on January 2, 1948, according to his obituary.

In October 2014, a joint field activity was organized in the village of Sapekhati, which recovered equipment and wreckage from Aiken’s B-29, and new human remains were discovered that were later confirmed to be Aiken through mitochondrial DNA analysis.

Sgt. Aiken’s remains are flying into Nashville on Friday, September 29, via dignified transfer in an urn, and laid to rest at Nashville National Cemetery on Saturday, September 30, in the presence of his surviving family.

