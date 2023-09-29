Want to see exotic pets? Nashville Exotic Pet Expo returns in early October

From Oct. 7-8 the Nashville Exotic Pet Expo is returning to the Nashville Fairgrounds.
Want to see exotic pets? Nashville Exotic Pet Expo returns in early October
Want to see exotic pets? Nashville Exotic Pet Expo returns in early October(Nashville Exotic Pet Expo)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Are you looking for a fuzzy, furry, creepy, crawly, cute, and cuddly experience in Nashville? Well, the Nashville Exotic Pet Expo is looking to give visitors that very thing in early October.

From Oct. 7-8 the Nashville Exotic Pet Expo is returning to the Nashville Fairgrounds.

General Admission for Saturday is $2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and $2 for Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. VIP admission is $10 for Saturday from 9-11 a.m. and Sunday from 9-10 a.m.

“If you are a serious exotic pet lover, are coming just for a few specific items, want to beat the crowds, would like quieter times to talk to the vendors and get up close and personal with the animals or all of this- Come join us at the Nashville Fairgrounds for only $10 VIP entry. This entitles you to enter the expo before the general public for a full two hours on Saturday (9 AM - 11 AM) PLUS an additional one hour on Sunday (9 AM- 10 AM) BEFORE the $2 general admission crowds.”

A lot of great exotic shows coming up in the next month. I think you should try to attend them all as they are always...

Posted by Nashville Exotic Pet Expo returns October 7-8, 2023 on Tuesday, September 26, 2023

