Want to see exotic pets? Nashville Exotic Pet Expo returns in early October

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Are you looking for a fuzzy, furry, creepy, crawly, cute, and cuddly experience in Nashville? Well, the Nashville Exotic Pet Expo is looking to give visitors that very thing in early October.

From Oct. 7-8 the Nashville Exotic Pet Expo is returning to the Nashville Fairgrounds.

General Admission for Saturday is $2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and $2 for Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. VIP admission is $10 for Saturday from 9-11 a.m. and Sunday from 9-10 a.m.

“If you are a serious exotic pet lover, are coming just for a few specific items, want to beat the crowds, would like quieter times to talk to the vendors and get up close and personal with the animals or all of this- Come join us at the Nashville Fairgrounds for only $10 VIP entry. This entitles you to enter the expo before the general public for a full two hours on Saturday (9 AM - 11 AM) PLUS an additional one hour on Sunday (9 AM- 10 AM) BEFORE the $2 general admission crowds.”

