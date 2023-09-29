Unbeaten Davidson Academy, FRA square off in Division II showdown

The Bears, Panthers and CPA are all unbeaten in Division II-AA Middle Region play entering Friday’s games.
Touchdown Friday Night
Touchdown Friday Night
By Chris Harris
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two undefeated teams battle for a share of the lead in Division II, Class AA Middle Region at Franklin Road Academy on Friday night.

Davidson Academy and the Panthers both enter the game with perfect 6-0 records.

Panthers head coach Justin Geisinger is in his second year and has FRA rolling so far.

The Bears have beaten BGA and Pope John Paul II in region play while FRA has defeated Goodpasture and Webb School.

CPA is also unbeaten in the region and visits Webb School on Friday.

Pearl-Cohn tries to keep its unbeaten season alive as the Firebirds (6-0, 3-0) host Whites Creek (2-3, 1-3) in a Region 5-4A contest.

Brentwood and Ravenwood seem to be on a collision course in Region 6-6A.

The Bruins (6-0, 2-0) visit Franklin (0-6, 0-2) while the Raptors (5-1, 2-0) host Summit (2-4, 1-1).

White House (5-1, 3-1) tries to firm up a playoff position in Region 5-4A with a home game against Station Camp (1-5, 1-2) in a battle of Sumner County schools. Also in White House, a Robertson County battle pits Greenbrier (1-5) visiting White House Heritage (4-2) in a non-conference game.

Father Ryan (3-2, 0-1) hosts its annual Pride in the Pit BBQ contest prior to the game against Memphis University School (5-1, 1-0). Proceeds from the contest goes toward the school’s mission trips.

Catch all the highlights on Touchdown Friday Night on WSMV4 at 10:15 p.m.

