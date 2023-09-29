Tennessee teacher accused of throwing bean bag at elementary students

The Rutherford County teacher is suspended without pay while school officials investigate the claim.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LASCASSAS, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Tennessee teacher has been suspended after school officials say she was accused of throwing a bean bag at elementary students.

James Evans, spokesman for Rutherford County Schools, said the Lascassas Elementary School teacher hit the students with the bean bag on Wednesday, Sept. 27. Evans said the teacher, whose name has not been released, has been suspended without pay while an internal investigation is completed.

Unpaid suspensions are common when internal investigations take place, Evans said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

