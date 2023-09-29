Tennessee teacher accused of throwing bean bag at elementary students

LASCASSAS, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Tennessee teacher has been suspended after school officials say she was accused of throwing a bean bag at elementary students.

James Evans, spokesman for Rutherford County Schools, said the Lascassas Elementary School teacher hit the students with the bean bag on Wednesday, Sept. 27. Evans said the teacher, whose name has not been released, has been suspended without pay while an internal investigation is completed.

Unpaid suspensions are common when internal investigations take place, Evans said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.