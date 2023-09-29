Search underway for missing Brentwood 12-year-old girl, TBI says

The TBI said it’s helping Brentwood police spread the word on missing Frederika Scroggins.
Search underway for missing Brentwood 12-year-old girl, TBI says
Search underway for missing Brentwood 12-year-old girl, TBI says(TBI)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search is underway for a missing 12-year-old girl in Brentwood, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI said it’s helping Brentwood police spread the word on missing Frederika Scroggins.

“She’s 5′1″, 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes, last seen in the area of Beech Creek Rd. N. today wearing a teal hat, black t-shirt & sweatpants, and tan shoes,” TBI said.

If you see her, you’re asked to call 615-371-0160.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Copas of Cross Line Fencing is accused of taking homeowners' money for work that has...
Fencing contractor charged with theft after projects left unfinished
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s cause of death determined
It’s unclear why the driver left I-40 while traveling through Nashville.
Driver leaves I-40, hits rock wall causing deadly crash
Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022,...
Drake concerts for October 1, 2 in Nashville postponed
Governor Bill Lee
Gov. Lee responds to TN reportedly losing reproductive healthcare funding to Planned Parenthood

Latest News

An arrest has been made in the murder of Tupac Shakur.
Arrest made in Tupac's murder
This dog tag was found in Osage Beach, Missouri in 2021. The photo was blurred to exclude a...
‘It’s important’: Tennessee woman hopes to find owner of lost military dog tag
Watch for fog early Saturday before sunshine and warmer weather take over during the afternoon....
First Alert Forecast: Sunny and warm days this weekend
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) pull to run block during an NFL...
Titans getting suspended offensive lineman back early, per NFL memo