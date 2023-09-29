Search underway for missing Brentwood 12-year-old girl, TBI says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search is underway for a missing 12-year-old girl in Brentwood, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI said it’s helping Brentwood police spread the word on missing Frederika Scroggins.

“She’s 5′1″, 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes, last seen in the area of Beech Creek Rd. N. today wearing a teal hat, black t-shirt & sweatpants, and tan shoes,” TBI said.

If you see her, you’re asked to call 615-371-0160.

We're helping @BTNPD spread the word about this missing 12 y/o, Frederika Scroggins.



She's 5'1", 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes, last seen in the area of Beech Creek Rd. N. today wearing a teal hat, black t-shirt & sweatpants, and tan shoes.



Spot her? 📞615-371-0160! pic.twitter.com/vTJ8Ubi1iI — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 29, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.