Police: 14 threats made to Metro Schools this school year

Metro Nashville Police said six of the threats were called in by students.
Metro Nashville Police report 14 threats have been made against Metro Schools this school year.
By Courtney Allen
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department said 14 threats have been made to Metro Nashville Public Schools this year.

The latest happened at Overton High School this week. Police got two calls from people that said there was an active shooting. Officers later determined it to be false.

Martin Luther King Jr. High School is another school that received a false threat this month.

“I texted my daughter to make sure that she was OK,” MLK High parent Pamela Burgess said. “That may have been a hoax, but that could have really traumatized a lot of families and students.”

Of the 14 threats made so far this school year, the Metro Nashville Police Department said they know six came from a student.

DateSchoolType of threat
Aug. 14Christ Presbyterian AcademyVerbal threats
Aug. 14Wright Middle SchoolWritten threats
Aug. 20John F. Kennedy Middle SchoolSocial media
Aug. 22James Lawson High SchoolSocial media
Aug. 24Head Middle SchoolVerbal threat
Aug. 24Antioch High SchoolSocial media
Aug. 27Apollo Middle SchoolSocial media
Aug. 29James Lawson High SchoolVerbal
Aug. 29Antioch High SchoolVerbal
Sept. 12Martin Luther King Jr. High SchoolTelephoned threat
Sept. 12Hunters Lane High SchoolTelephoned threat
Sept. 15McGavock High SchoolVerbal
Sept. 15East High SchoolVerbal
Sept. 25John Overton High SchoolTelephoned threat

“I think they should be expelled,” Burgess said.

That is exactly what happens under district policy and a new state law that went into effect this summer. The law establishes a zero-tolerance policy for students making threats of mass violence against a school, resulting in a one-year expulsion.

“I do think students need to understand the true implications of their actions,” Burgess said.

The district’s website said during that time students will be assigned to an alternative learning center to carry on their students.

Burgess said she believes families need to have conversations about the weight of their children’s words and actions.

“It has to be all of us coaching and mentoring students on the right things to do,” Burgess said.

