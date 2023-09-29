Police: 14 threats made to Metro Schools this school year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department said 14 threats have been made to Metro Nashville Public Schools this year.

The latest happened at Overton High School this week. Police got two calls from people that said there was an active shooting. Officers later determined it to be false.

Martin Luther King Jr. High School is another school that received a false threat this month.

“I texted my daughter to make sure that she was OK,” MLK High parent Pamela Burgess said. “That may have been a hoax, but that could have really traumatized a lot of families and students.”

Of the 14 threats made so far this school year, the Metro Nashville Police Department said they know six came from a student.

Date School Type of threat Aug. 14 Christ Presbyterian Academy Verbal threats Aug. 14 Wright Middle School Written threats Aug. 20 John F. Kennedy Middle School Social media Aug. 22 James Lawson High School Social media Aug. 24 Head Middle School Verbal threat Aug. 24 Antioch High School Social media Aug. 27 Apollo Middle School Social media Aug. 29 James Lawson High School Verbal Aug. 29 Antioch High School Verbal Sept. 12 Martin Luther King Jr. High School Telephoned threat Sept. 12 Hunters Lane High School Telephoned threat Sept. 15 McGavock High School Verbal Sept. 15 East High School Verbal Sept. 25 John Overton High School Telephoned threat

“I think they should be expelled,” Burgess said.

That is exactly what happens under district policy and a new state law that went into effect this summer. The law establishes a zero-tolerance policy for students making threats of mass violence against a school, resulting in a one-year expulsion.

“I do think students need to understand the true implications of their actions,” Burgess said.

The district’s website said during that time students will be assigned to an alternative learning center to carry on their students.

Burgess said she believes families need to have conversations about the weight of their children’s words and actions.

“It has to be all of us coaching and mentoring students on the right things to do,” Burgess said.

