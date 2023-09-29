Organizations prepare to help Nashville families during government shutdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The federal government will shut down Saturday night if Congress does not pass a spending bill. That will leave millions of federal workers without a paycheck and pause many benefit programs that help families put food on the table.

Teresitta Jones is already cutting back her spending preparing for a shutdown. The mother of five said she can no longer buy snacks to send to school and is just trying to get enough food to feed her family.

“It’s going to impact me hard,” Jones said. “I have to change my shopping trips. I do have to budget and barely even spend. We have to cut back on a lot of different things. We can’t do the normal things that we do because we have to cut back, unfortunately.”

Jones said she will likely have to turn to food banks when SNAP and WIC funding runs out. Second Harvest Food Bank is preparing for a major increase in demand if there is a shutdown.

COO Kimberly Molnar said they currently have enough food in the warehouse to provide thousands of nutritious meals. They’re working with distribution partners from the last shutdown in 2019 to connect with people who might’ve never needed a food bank before.

“We are always prepared. We are always ready,” Mulnar said. “I think the 2010 flood, 2020 tornadoes, COVID has shown that we can rise to the occasion whenever it presents itself.”

Second Harvest is currently working with Feeding America to pack emergency relief food boxes. They will begin to send those out to Middle Tennessee families that need help, many of which do not have enough money to miss a single paycheck.

“We need volunteers, we need donations, we need the community to help support us in this effort,” Mulnar said. “We will be there for the community as well.”

Metro Development and Housing Agency said it will not be impacted by a shutdown. It’s the same for Metro Action Commission services which have enough federal funding to last through the end of the year.

Marvin Cox, Director of Family and Community Service for Metro Action Commission, said is is opening applications for housing and energy assistance programs on Sunday to help people.

“We are looking to serve as many people as possible,” Cox said. “We want to serve our customers and we don’t want people to be in need.”

Jones is picking up odd jobs just trying to make ends meet going into the shutdown and trying to figure out how to explain the issues to her children. She’s hoping the shutdown can be avoided or only lasts for a couple of days.

“I do have to find other little things to be able to stay on top of it,” Jones said. “Just be able to put in $20 or $30 here. This, that and the other. Just so I won’t be homeless.”

