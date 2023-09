Mussels Laing with Sunda’s Billy Dec

SUNDA NEW ASIAN / MUSSELS LAING [MUSSELS COOKED WITH COCONUT MILK]

INGREDIENT LIST:

1 Pound MUSSELS-CLEANED



3 Bunch COLLARD GREENS



1 CAN (16oz) COCONUT MILK



4 oz SHRIMP PASTE



2 TBS GINGER



8 cup CHICKEN STOCK



1 Each RED CHILIS



1 OZ BACON LARDONS



INSTRUCTIONS

BRING CHICKEN STOCK TO A BOIL



ADD COLLARD GREENS TO THE CHICKEN STOCK UNTIL SOFT [APPROX. 30-40 MIN]



IN A SEPARATE POT SIMMER COCONUT MILK (1 can) AND SHRIMP PASTE



REMOVE COLLARDS AND DRAIN. ADD THE COLLARDS TO THE COCONUT MILK MIXTURE AND SIMMER FOR 15 MINUTES, THEN SET ASIDE



IN A PAN ADD OIL AND BACON WHEN BACON RENDERS [SHOULD BE CRISPY), ADD THE MUSSELS AND COOK UNTIL MUSSELS OPEN



ADD COLLARD COCONUT MIXTURE UNTIL COMBINED, THEN ADD CHILIS



PLACE IN A BOWL AND GARNISH WITH MICRO GREENS AND TOASTED COCONUT



NOTE: YOU CAN SUBSTITUTE MUSSELS WITH SHRIMP. IF YOU WANT THE DISH TO BE VEGETARIAN, ROASTED SQUASH WOULD ALSO BE GREAT SUBSTITUTION. IF YOU ARE MAKING IT VEGETARIAN OMIT SHRIMP PASTE AND BACON.

