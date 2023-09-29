Murder investigation underway after body found in trunk of burned car off Nashville road

Police said an unidentified man, whose body was badly burned, was found in the trunk of a car that was set on fire and left in a wooded area off the 300 block of Franklin Limestone Road.
Police said an unidentified man, whose body was badly burned, was found in the trunk of a car that was set on fire and left in a wooded area.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A murder investigation is underway after a man was found in a burned vehicle off of Franklin Limestone Road on Wednesday morning, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police said an unidentified man, whose body was badly burned, was found in the trunk of a car that was set on fire and left in a wooded area off the 300 block of Franklin Limestone Road. Officers responded to the area on Wednesday after a worker who was clearing brush arrived at about 10:30 a.m. and found the car.

The worker told officers it was still smoldering at the time of discovery but was totally burned. Before the vehicle was towed, the trunk was accessed and the body was found. The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the man.

“Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a $5,000 reward in homicide cases,” MNPD said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s cause of death determined
It’s unclear why the driver left I-40 while traveling through Nashville.
Driver leaves I-40, hits rock wall causing deadly crash
Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022,...
Drake concerts for October 1, 2 in Nashville postponed
Governor Bill Lee
Gov. Lee responds to TN reportedly losing reproductive healthcare funding to Planned Parenthood
A school bus carrying elementary students crashed in Sumner County.
School bus crash had potential to be ‘mass casualty incident’

Latest News

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen wins Artist of the Year at People’s Choice Country Awards
WSMV4 Today anchor Holly Thompson was a judge at the festival.
Hundreds attend annual Taste of Hendersonville event
The driver told officers that he denied the man a ride because he was “heavily intoxicated.”
Man charged for attacking rideshare driver
Check vehicles, boats, or campers to make sure they aren’t carrying any insects or eggs.
Invasive spotted lanternfly detected in Tennessee