Morgan Wallen adds two more Nashville shows at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country superstar Morgan Wallen will be adding two more Nashville shows to his One Night At A Time tour, due to “overwhelming demand.”

The “Last Night” singer will perform three consecutive nights at Nissan Stadium May 2-4 in 2024.

Advance registration for tickets is open through Oct. 1 on Wallen’s website. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a day and time of the presale, along with a code that grants them access to purchase through the presale.

For more information about his tour, click here.

