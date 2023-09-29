Man killed after his truck rolled off tow truck, ran him over in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was killed Thursday night after his pickup truck rolled off of a tow truck, hit him and ran him over in Antioch, according to Metro Nashville police.

Police said 31-year-old Nantus Van Vuuren’s Chevrolet Silverado was being unloaded by a tow truck driver when the tow cable broke in the 2600 block of Mountain Laurel Drive.

The truck rolled off of the bed and Van Vuuren began running after it. Police said the truck lost its momentum and rolled back, hitting Van Vuuren who was knocked to the ground. According to police, the truck then rolled over him.

Van Vuuren died at the scene, police said.

