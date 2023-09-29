Man got drunk at BNA, claimed he had at bomb in his backpack, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man set to depart Nashville International Airport on Thursday was arrested after police said he drank too much and suggested there was an explosive device inside his backpack.

Herman Nji Ndonue, 36, was charged with making a false report and public intoxication.

Officers responded to the airport and met a fearful passenger, who accused Ndonue of saying he was with the “007″ and his “target” was inside of an airport bar. Ndonue also told the woman what he had in his backpack would cause a “catastrophic event” with a Delta flight, police said.

“He then stated he was originally from Nigeria and planned to ‘do something bad’ to someone aboard the Delta flight,” police wrote in Ndonue’s arrest report.

Officers found Ndonue was intoxicated and were able to find receipts from the bar, according to the report. Ndonue was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication.

After officers searched his bag and didn’t find any explosives, he was also charged with making a false report for “reporting a potential bombing to another passenger, causing that person to fear serious bodily injury and interrupting airport business flow, while knowing the claims to be false.”

Ndonue remains in Metro jail on a $26,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.