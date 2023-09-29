Man got drunk at BNA, claimed he had at bomb in his backpack, police say

The man said he planned to do “something bad” to someone aboard a Delta flight.
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Nashville International Airport (BNA)(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man set to depart Nashville International Airport on Thursday was arrested after police said he drank too much and suggested there was an explosive device inside his backpack.

Herman Nji Ndonue, 36, was charged with making a false report and public intoxication.

Officers responded to the airport and met a fearful passenger, who accused Ndonue of saying he was with the “007″ and his “target” was inside of an airport bar. Ndonue also told the woman what he had in his backpack would cause a “catastrophic event” with a Delta flight, police said.

“He then stated he was originally from Nigeria and planned to ‘do something bad’ to someone aboard the Delta flight,” police wrote in Ndonue’s arrest report.

Officers found Ndonue was intoxicated and were able to find receipts from the bar, according to the report. Ndonue was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication.

After officers searched his bag and didn’t find any explosives, he was also charged with making a false report for “reporting a potential bombing to another passenger, causing that person to fear serious bodily injury and interrupting airport business flow, while knowing the claims to be false.”

Ndonue remains in Metro jail on a $26,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s cause of death determined
Bradley Copas of Cross Line Fencing is accused of taking homeowners' money for work that has...
Fencing contractor charged with theft after projects left unfinished
It’s unclear why the driver left I-40 while traveling through Nashville.
Driver leaves I-40, hits rock wall causing deadly crash
Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022,...
Drake concerts for October 1, 2 in Nashville postponed
Governor Bill Lee
Gov. Lee responds to TN reportedly losing reproductive healthcare funding to Planned Parenthood

Latest News

Alissa McCommon, 38
‘Appalling’: Former Covington teacher accused of child rape rearrested after stalking, harassing victim upon release, police say
Korean Veterans Boulevard closure
Closures coming to Korean Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Nashville
CMA Awards tickets now on sale
A year ago, today, a vicious, long track, deadly tornado caused destruction across Kentucky.
16 families receive homes after deadly 2021 Mayfield tornado