Man arrested after bringing gun to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing multiple charges after he was found to be possession of weapon while visiting his son at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

Police said Demarrious Malone got into an argument with a person who was in the room with him while visiting his child.

At some point, both of them got in a verbal dispute and Malone allegedly threatened to shoot them, prompting that person to leave, according to an arrest warrant.

Vanderbilt University Police were called to the room and spoke with Malone, who denied issuing a threat. Moments later, officers searched the room and found a bag containing 9-millimeter handgun loaded with 19 rounds, resulting in him being placed under arrest and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

In a statement released to WSMV4, a hospital spokesperson said, “Firearms are not permitted in our facilities. In this instance, Vanderbilt University Police, who are a 24/7 presence within our hospitals and clinics, safely intervened. Vanderbilt University Medical Center invests in on-site security in many ways, including employing a licensed police force along with other measures.”

On Thursday security was seen patrolling the area around the children’s hospital, which patients said is a welcome sight after what unfolded hours earlier.

“I think they should up not only the security but up the re-enforcement on what they bring in,” Jamaka Ewing said.

Malone is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in a prohibited area.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.