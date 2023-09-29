Looking for a furry friend? Williamson County hosts pet adoption weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Williamson County Animal Center is celebrating the 15th annual Mars pet adoption weekend.

On Friday, Sep. 29 and Saturday, Sep. 30, Mars Petcare and PEDIGREE Foundation will be covering adoption fees for approved applicants to welcome a new furry friend into their home from WCAC.

“In what is the biggest adoption weekend of the event’s 15-year history, Mars has partnered with shelters in 15 cities across the U.S., including WCAC, to help drive adoptions and further its global ambition to end pet homelessness,” WCAC said.

The center says that all cats and dogs adopted are spayed and neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccinations.

“If a pet is too young to have received its first rabies vaccination at the time of adoption, the family can bring it back to the shelter at the appropriate age to receive the vaccination at no cost,” WCAC said.

WCAC said it’s seen an uptick in cat and dog intakes through Aug. 2023 compared to 2022.

“The sad fact is more pets entered shelters than left them in the first half of 2023. That’s a heartbreaking trend we want to help change in the second half,” says Lisa Campbell, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Mars Petcare. “Our purpose at Mars Petcare is A Better World for Pets and that starts with working towards our ambition to end pet homelessness and giving as much support as we can to shelters that work tirelessly to care for pets in need.”

