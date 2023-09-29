Late Sen. Feinstein worked with Tennessee lawmaker to help independent music creators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Friday, news broke that U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California died at the age of 90.

According to the Associated Press (AP), Feinstein broke gender barriers throughout her long career in local and national politics. While she advocated for liberal priorities important to her state, she was also known as a pragmatic lawmaker who reached out to Republicans and sought a middle ground, AP said.

In 2023, Feinstein worked alongside Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) to introduce Help Independent Tracks Succeed (HITS) Act, a bill that allows independent music creators to deduct 100% of recording production expenses in the year they incurred, rather than years later.

“Our tax laws should apply evenly to musicians as they do to other content creators,” Feinstein said. “As we continue to recover from the pandemic, many creators are still struggling to make ends meet after being unable to play live shows for so long during the pandemic.”

According to a media release, the federal tax code already allows film, television and theater productions to deduct production expenses in the year they are incurred. However, under the current law, the music production expenses do not qualify for the same treatment.

“The music from Nashville strikes a chord with folks across the nation,” Blackburn said. “However, the unique burdens faced by the arts community forced many to stop writing, performing, and producing altogether. The HITS Act will provide targeted tax deductions to support our musicians and allow them to get back to work.”

If the bill is passed, it would allow up to $150,000 in recording production expenses to be deducted in the year they are incurred.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

