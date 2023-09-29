Late Sen. Feinstein worked with Tennessee lawmaker to help independent music creators

The late Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California) worked with Tennessee lawmakers to help music creators with the HITS Act.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California) and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee)
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California) and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee)(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Friday, news broke that U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California died at the age of 90.

According to the Associated Press (AP), Feinstein broke gender barriers throughout her long career in local and national politics. While she advocated for liberal priorities important to her state, she was also known as a pragmatic lawmaker who reached out to Republicans and sought a middle ground, AP said.

In 2023, Feinstein worked alongside Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) to introduce Help Independent Tracks Succeed (HITS) Act, a bill that allows independent music creators to deduct 100% of recording production expenses in the year they incurred, rather than years later.

“Our tax laws should apply evenly to musicians as they do to other content creators,” Feinstein said. “As we continue to recover from the pandemic, many creators are still struggling to make ends meet after being unable to play live shows for so long during the pandemic.”

According to a media release, the federal tax code already allows film, television and theater productions to deduct production expenses in the year they are incurred. However, under the current law, the music production expenses do not qualify for the same treatment.

“The music from Nashville strikes a chord with folks across the nation,” Blackburn said. “However, the unique burdens faced by the arts community forced many to stop writing, performing, and producing altogether. The HITS Act will provide targeted tax deductions to support our musicians and allow them to get back to work.”

If the bill is passed, it would allow up to $150,000 in recording production expenses to be deducted in the year they are incurred.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s cause of death determined
It’s unclear why the driver left I-40 while traveling through Nashville.
Driver leaves I-40, hits rock wall causing deadly crash
Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022,...
Drake concerts for October 1, 2 in Nashville postponed
Governor Bill Lee
Gov. Lee responds to TN reportedly losing reproductive healthcare funding to Planned Parenthood
Bradley Copas of Cross Line Fencing is accused of taking homeowners' money for work that has...
Fencing contractor charged with theft after projects left unfinished

Latest News

A teacher accused of child rape has been jailed again on charges of stalking the victim. Plus,...
TN In Ten 9-29-23
It’s estimated the Girl Scout cookie warehouse will process more than one-million boxes filled...
Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee will not raise price of cookies
Lainey Wilson talks about what's next for her country music career.
How to get CMA Awards show tickets
U.S. Army Air Forces Sgt. Donal C. Aiken, 22, of Everett, Washington, killed during World War...
WWII soldier’s remains returning to family in Nashville