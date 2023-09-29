Hundreds attend annual Taste of Hendersonville event

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of people came out to the Taste of Hendersonville on Thursday afternoon.

Local restaurants, caterers, taste-testing fans and more came out to show off their best dishes. There was also live music and lots of fun for the kids.

People at the festival said the night couldn’t have been better.

“I just think it’s an absolute wonderful occasion. All these vendors here, it really represents what the city’s about,” said festival attendee C.J. Udeen. “The food, the environment, the weather – it’s really a beautiful day and a beautiful experience to be here.”

WSMV4 Today anchor Holly Thompson was a judge at the festival.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.