How to get CMA Awards show tickets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tickets for one of country music’s biggest nights are now available for presale.

The 57th Annual CMA Awards tickets are available for people to purchase through Ticketmaster.

The award show will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. local time at Bridgestone Arena. The show will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

Some of the big nominations this year include first-time nominee Jelly Roll, who has five nominations. Luke Combs and Hardy follow behind with four nominations. But the most-nominated artist for 2023 is Lainey Wilson with nine nominations.

Doors for the event open at 5:30 p.m. and attendees must be seated by 6:45 p.m. Attendees can enter Bridgestone Arena for the show at the main entrance at the corner of Broadway and Fifth Avenue. CMA said guests should allow extra time for entry.

The Country Music Association said on its website that award show attendees should dress in black tie or formal attire.

For more information about all of the nominees, click here.

