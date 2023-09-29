How to get CMA Awards show tickets

The show is scheduled for Nov. 8 at Bridgestone Arena.
Lainey Wilson talks about what's next for her country music career.
Lainey Wilson talks about what's next for her country music career.(Lainey Wilson / YouTube)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tickets for one of country music’s biggest nights are now available for presale.

The 57th Annual CMA Awards tickets are available for people to purchase through Ticketmaster.

The award show will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. local time at Bridgestone Arena. The show will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

Some of the big nominations this year include first-time nominee Jelly Roll, who has five nominations. Luke Combs and Hardy follow behind with four nominations. But the most-nominated artist for 2023 is Lainey Wilson with nine nominations.

Doors for the event open at 5:30 p.m. and attendees must be seated by 6:45 p.m. Attendees can enter Bridgestone Arena for the show at the main entrance at the corner of Broadway and Fifth Avenue. CMA said guests should allow extra time for entry.

The Country Music Association said on its website that award show attendees should dress in black tie or formal attire.

For more information about all of the nominees, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s cause of death determined
It’s unclear why the driver left I-40 while traveling through Nashville.
Driver leaves I-40, hits rock wall causing deadly crash
Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022,...
Drake concerts for October 1, 2 in Nashville postponed
Governor Bill Lee
Gov. Lee responds to TN reportedly losing reproductive healthcare funding to Planned Parenthood
Bradley Copas of Cross Line Fencing is accused of taking homeowners' money for work that has...
Fencing contractor charged with theft after projects left unfinished

Latest News

A teacher accused of child rape has been jailed again on charges of stalking the victim. Plus,...
TN In Ten 9-29-23
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California) and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee)
Late Sen. Feinstein worked with Tennessee lawmaker to help independent music creators
It’s estimated the Girl Scout cookie warehouse will process more than one-million boxes filled...
Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee will not raise price of cookies
U.S. Army Air Forces Sgt. Donal C. Aiken, 22, of Everett, Washington, killed during World War...
WWII soldier’s remains returning to family in Nashville