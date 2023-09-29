‘He didn’t deserve that’: Dad speaks out after son’s shooting death

Kelvin Stowers Jr. was shot inside a car and his body was dumped out in south Nashville.
Kelvin Stowers Jr. was shot inside a car and his body was dumped out in south Nashville.
By Danielle Jackson
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The father of a man who was shot to death then thrown out of a car in Antioch said his son didn’t deserve to die.

Kelvin Stowers Jr., 26, was gunned down inside of a car, then thrown into the street early Saturday morning on Keeley Drive.

“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” said Kelvin Stowers Eaton, Stowers’ father.

His father shared images of Kelvin spending time with his family and siblings.

“Nobody deserves to get thrown out like their trash and shot and thrown out like trash. That’s really the part that hurt me the most. Just thinking about the last couple of minutes of his life and how it went. He didn’t deserve that,” said Eaton.

WSMV4 obtained surveillance video of Metro Nashville Police responding to the scene. Police said Stowers was riding in a car with someone when he was shot to death, then left in the street.

Previous coverage
Man shot in car, body left in street near Antioch
Nashville murder suspect arrested in East Tennessee

Eaton shared what happened to his son moments before his death.

“They were going out to have a good time or whatever. They left the club with some of his friends. I guess that went to another little setting or whatever and when he left there, he thought he was heading home, because I think he called his friend and told him to unlock the door, he was on his way home, but he never made it home,” said Eaton.

The guy that took him home stopped on the side of the road and shot him in the head and threw him over on the side of the road and left, Eaton said.

David Henry, 28, was spotted by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper in East Tennessee after Metro Nashville Police issued an alert on Henry’s vehicle. Henry was arrested in Jefferson County.

The recent arrest is partial relief for this grieving father who is dealing with his son’s violent death.

“My son was a great kid loved by everybody and he didn’t deserve that right there. It’s a hard pill to swallow because I’ve known people who have lost their kids and I could just only imagine what they go through, but unfortunately now I know,” said Eaton.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s cause of death determined
Governor Bill Lee
Gov. Lee responds to TN reportedly losing reproductive healthcare funding to Planned Parenthood
As officers were investigating, the child’s parents arrived on scene.
Baby found alone with drugs, loaded gun inside Nashville short-term rental, police say
It’s unclear why the driver left I-40 while traveling through Nashville.
Driver leaves I-40, hits rock wall causing deadly crash
Nashville students and staff starstruck after Dolly Parton makes music video at school
Nashville students and staff starstruck after Dolly Parton makes music video at school

Latest News

Toby Keith and Wynonna Judd have faced their own battles in recent years. Keith has battled...
People's Choice Country Awards at the Opry
One of the women retrieved a gas can from the trunk of a black Chevrolet four-door sedan and...
MNPD: Walgreens employee assaulted by shoplifters
The 29-year-old, who has been with MNPD for one year, is facing aggravated assault charges.
Metro officer decommissioned after arrest
A district court in Nashville had issued an injunction to block enforcement of the law...
Court lets gender-affirming care ban stand
The woman was flown to a Nashville hospital by Life Flight helicopter and her status is unknown...
Woman hit by truck in Clarksville