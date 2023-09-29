‘He didn’t deserve that’: Dad speaks out after son’s shooting death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The father of a man who was shot to death then thrown out of a car in Antioch said his son didn’t deserve to die.

Kelvin Stowers Jr., 26, was gunned down inside of a car, then thrown into the street early Saturday morning on Keeley Drive.

“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” said Kelvin Stowers Eaton, Stowers’ father.

His father shared images of Kelvin spending time with his family and siblings.

“Nobody deserves to get thrown out like their trash and shot and thrown out like trash. That’s really the part that hurt me the most. Just thinking about the last couple of minutes of his life and how it went. He didn’t deserve that,” said Eaton.

WSMV4 obtained surveillance video of Metro Nashville Police responding to the scene. Police said Stowers was riding in a car with someone when he was shot to death, then left in the street.

Eaton shared what happened to his son moments before his death.

“They were going out to have a good time or whatever. They left the club with some of his friends. I guess that went to another little setting or whatever and when he left there, he thought he was heading home, because I think he called his friend and told him to unlock the door, he was on his way home, but he never made it home,” said Eaton.

The guy that took him home stopped on the side of the road and shot him in the head and threw him over on the side of the road and left, Eaton said.

David Henry, 28, was spotted by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper in East Tennessee after Metro Nashville Police issued an alert on Henry’s vehicle. Henry was arrested in Jefferson County.

The recent arrest is partial relief for this grieving father who is dealing with his son’s violent death.

“My son was a great kid loved by everybody and he didn’t deserve that right there. It’s a hard pill to swallow because I’ve known people who have lost their kids and I could just only imagine what they go through, but unfortunately now I know,” said Eaton.

