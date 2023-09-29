Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee will not raise price of cookies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee said they will not raise the price of their cookies, despite news coming out that prices will be raised.

According to CNN, the price of Girl Scout cookies will increase in certain areas. The cost of cookies in Middle Tennessee will remain at $4 and $5.50.

In some areas, such as Louisiana, New York and California, the price of cookies will increase to $6.

Girl Scout Cookie initial orders begin on Dec. 18 and booths for cookies will be held from Feb. 4 until March 4.

