First Alert Forecast: Unseasonably warm weekend in store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Watch for a few areas of dense fog early Saturday morning.

TODAY THROUGH THIS WEEKEND:

Sunshine will continue to take over this afternoon. Showers will decrease in coverage, but the chance won’t end entirely until 7 pm tonight. Until then, the risk for a passing sprinkle or light shower will remain at 20%. Temperatures will rebound into the low-mid 80s this afternoon.

Pleasant weather’s on the way for this evening. Watch for areas of dense fog that will develop by late evening and continue through sunrise.

After areas of fog diminish early Saturday, sunshine will develop. Temperatures will warm from the low 60s to the mid-upper 80s by late afternoon.

Sunday will be a lot like Saturday with spotty morning fog and a sunny, warm afternoon.

NEXT WEEK:

Uneventful weather is expected for most of next week. Temperatures will start each day around 60 degrees and climb to the mid-upper 80s.

Sunshine is on the way for most of the week, too. By late Thursday and Thursday night, our next rain maker will arrive, with scattered showers.

We’re seeing signs of notably cooler weather building in for next weekend.

