First Alert Forecast: Sunny, warm weekend ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rain and clouds clear out today with sunshine and warmer weather returning to kick off the weekend.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s in most spots. (none)

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

A few spots will see some showers this morning but not everyone will see a wet commute. Any showers clear out by lunchtime with clouds dissipating, as well. Temperatures warm to the middle 80s this afternoon. Lows fall to the low 60s overnight.

This weekend looks bright and beautiful with warmer than normal temperatures. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s. The mornings will still be cool, starting off in the upper 50s to low 60s.

We’re in for a long dry stretch heading into next week. Expect sunny skies Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with highs around 87º each day. Lows remain in the low 60s.

Clouds build back in Thursday with slightly cooler highs in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.