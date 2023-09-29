First Alert Forecast: Sunny and warm days this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Sunshine takes over for the rest of the weekend. Watch for a few areas of dense fog early Saturday morning. Temperatures will remain above average in the 80s through next week.

THROUGH THE WEEKEND:

Pleasant weather this evening. Watch for areas of dense fog that will develop by late evening and continue through sunrise.

After areas of fog diminish early Saturday, sunshine will develop. Temperatures will warm from the low 60s to the mid-upper 80s by late afternoon.

Sunday will be a lot like Saturday with spotty morning fog and a sunny, warm afternoon.

BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK:

Sunshine takes over Monday through Wednesday. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, lows will be in the low 60s.

END OF NEXT WEEK:

A few showers are possible on Thursday and Friday. Morning lows will be in the low 60s. Thursday the high will be in the mid-80s. Friday will be in the mid-70s.

