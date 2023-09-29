Family devastated at loss of unborn baby girl killed in Nashville shooting

“It’s like she lost her son all over again.”
The handprints and footprints of baby Icelynn, who was killed in a shooting Tuesday night.
The handprints and footprints of baby Icelynn, who was killed in a shooting Tuesday night.(WSMV)
By Michael Warrick
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is hoping to have a funeral for an unborn baby girl killed in a shooting this week in Nashville.

The mother is recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, according to her sister-in-law Sherry Johnson.

Johnson said the victim, 23-year-old Shay Beard, was able to hold her baby yesterday after an emergency surgery. The baby, named Icelynn, did not survive the shooting.

“She’s absolutely devastated, what most people don’t know about her, is she did lose a son in 2017,” Johnson said. “For baby Icelynn, she was really excited about this pregnancy, it was like a second chance for her and for this to happen it’s just traumatizing, it’s like she lost her son all over again.”

Previous Coverage:
Mom survives, unborn baby killed in Nashville shooting

Metro Nashville Police say the would-be mother was shot Tuesday night when a man fired shots into the car she was riding in. Police have not made any arrests.

“They were in the car driving away and he chose to pull out a gun and he chose to shoot at a car full of people,” Johnson said. “So I just feel like he does need to turn himself in, he’s caused this family a lot of hurt. He took a life and he took a baby, an innocent child that had nothing to do with anything.”

Johnson has started a GoFundMe to help raise money for a funeral for Icelynn, and any future needs for Beard. If you’d like to donate, you can click here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

