Closures coming to Korean Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A section of Korean Veterans Memorial Boulevard will be shut down for nearly a week in October.

The Nashville Department of Transportation said due to utility relocation work, Korean Veterans Memorial Boulevard will be closed from First Avenue South to South Second Street from Oct. 5 through Oct. 10. Detours signs will be in place to let motorists know about the closure, NDOT said.

South Second Street near Sylvan Street and Shelby Avenue will be closed from Oct. 5 to Nov. 17.

Due to utility relocation work, beginning 10/5 at 7 p.m. Korean Veterans Memorial Blvd. will be closed from 1st Ave S to S 2nd St. The closure is planned to last through 10/10, weather permitting.



