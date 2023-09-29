Closures coming to Korean Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Nashville
Detours signs will be in place to let motorists know about the closure.
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A section of Korean Veterans Memorial Boulevard will be shut down for nearly a week in October.
The Nashville Department of Transportation said due to utility relocation work, Korean Veterans Memorial Boulevard will be closed from First Avenue South to South Second Street from Oct. 5 through Oct. 10. Detours signs will be in place to let motorists know about the closure, NDOT said.
South Second Street near Sylvan Street and Shelby Avenue will be closed from Oct. 5 to Nov. 17.
