‘Better, not bitter’: Toby Keith, Wynonna Judd discuss overcoming hardships

Both singers have faced their own battles in recent years. Keith has battled cancer and Judd lost her mother to suicide.
Toby Keith and Wynonna Judd
Toby Keith and Wynonna Judd(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMSV) – The first ever People’s Choice Country Awards were held Thursday night in Nashville at the Grand Ole Opry, honoring some of the legends in country music.

Country star Toby Keith was honored with the “Country Music Icon” award, presented by his good friend Blake Shelton for his contributions to country music. Wyonna Judd was honored with the Country Champion Award, which was given to her for her contributions to country music and her “selflessness and passion for putting the needs of others in the spotlight,” the People’s Choice Country Awards said.

Both singers have faced their own battles in recent years. Keith has battled cancer and Judd lost her mother Naomi to suicide.

Keith said he was excited to be at the show and to sing again. He said he was honored to receive the icon award.

Toby Keith talks People's Choice Country Awards on Blue Carpet

“It’s pretty amazing all the songs I wrote,” he said while discussing his highlight film shown at the award show. He said he’s taking it one day at a time and “still learning lessons” from his battle with cancer.

“It’s good to be back singing … just lean on your faith and Almighty has been riding shotgun with me,” Keith said. “You just have to do what’s next.”

Judd said she was proud to earn the Champion Award, saying it’s fitting, because she battles every day.

“I looked up the word (champion) today and you know what it means? To battle for others. I thought about that today and as a woman of faith, I do battle a lot, so I am a champion. Better not bitter. That’s my goal … the hard part is getting on a plane tomorrow and flying four hours to do one show because your body is tired, but the spirit is strong.”

Wynonna Judd talks People's Choice Country Awards on Blue Carpet

Among other stars to appear on the award show’s blue carpet were Lady A, Kelsea Ballerini, Lauren Alaina, Gabby Barrett, Hardy, Scott McCreery and Dustin Lynch.

