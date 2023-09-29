Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler’s vocal injury more serious than previously thought

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs during Night 1 of their "Peace Out: The Farewell Tour" on...
Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs during Night 1 of their "Peace Out: The Farewell Tour" on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Steven Tyler, the lead singer of Aerosmith, is receiving ongoing care for injuries that are more serious than initially thought, the band said Friday on social media.

They said earlier in September that some dates on their “Peace Out: The Farewell Tour” were postponed after Tyler injured his vocal cords during a performance. His doctor has since said that he fractured his larynx as well, Aerosmith said Friday on Facebook.

“He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential,” the post stated.

All scheduled shows are being postponed to 2024. They pledged to announce the new dates as soon as they know more about the singer’s condition.

“I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can! Love, Steven,” he said in the post.

The band known for “Dream On,” “Walk This Way” and “Sweet Emotion” began its tour Sept. 2 in Philadelphia. Their last show to date was held Sept. 9 on New York’s Long Island.

The 40-date run was to include a stop in the band’s hometown of Boston on New Year’s Eve with the final show originally scheduled for Jan. 26 in Montreal.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s cause of death determined
It’s unclear why the driver left I-40 while traveling through Nashville.
Driver leaves I-40, hits rock wall causing deadly crash
Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022,...
Drake concerts for October 1, 2 in Nashville postponed
Governor Bill Lee
Gov. Lee responds to TN reportedly losing reproductive healthcare funding to Planned Parenthood
Bradley Copas of Cross Line Fencing is accused of taking homeowners' money for work that has...
Fencing contractor charged with theft after projects left unfinished

Latest News

A teacher accused of child rape has been jailed again on charges of stalking the victim. Plus,...
TN In Ten 9-29-23
FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
United Auto Workers strikes spread to Ford plant in Chicago, GM factory near Lansing, Michigan
FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the U.S. Capitol in...
Proud Boys member who disappeared ahead of his sentencing in the Jan. 6 attack has been arrested
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California) and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee)
Late Sen. Feinstein worked with Tennessee lawmaker to help independent music creators