16 families receive homes after deadly 2021 Mayfield tornado

In addition to the homes and furniture, 174 storm shelters were installed to withstand an EF-5 tornado.
A year ago, today, a vicious, long track, deadly tornado caused destruction across Kentucky.
A year ago, today, a vicious, long track, deadly tornado caused destruction across Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WSMV) - Sixteen families who survived the 2021 Mayfield tornado will receive newly constructed homes from Samaritan’s Purse on Friday.

Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief organization, has been working in Mayfield ever since the storm hit.

Initially, the organization sent disaster response teams after the EF-4 tornado leveled homes in the area and killed 80 people. Samaritan’s Purse helped rebuild the community by assisting more than 700 families with clean-up efforts.

The homes these 16 families will receive will be fully furnished. The neighborhood is also comprised of two, three and four-bedroom floorplans.

One family receiving a home survived the storm by huddling with eight other friends and family members. After the storm, when they stood up, it was the only room in the house still standing.

“We shouldn’t have made it out, so we were blessed to walk out of something so devastating,” said Latasha Hayes.

“In addition to the 60 homes in New Hope Acres, Samaritan’s Purse is building 21 additional homes in the greater Mayfield area—14 of these homes have already been completed. Samaritan’s Purse has also provided furniture replacement for 100 families and installed 174 storm shelters capable of withstanding an EF-5 tornado.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s cause of death determined
Bradley Copas of Cross Line Fencing is accused of taking homeowners' money for work that has...
Fencing contractor charged with theft after projects left unfinished
It’s unclear why the driver left I-40 while traveling through Nashville.
Driver leaves I-40, hits rock wall causing deadly crash
Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022,...
Drake concerts for October 1, 2 in Nashville postponed
Governor Bill Lee
Gov. Lee responds to TN reportedly losing reproductive healthcare funding to Planned Parenthood

Latest News

Looking for a furry friend? Williamson County hosts pet adoption weekend
Looking for a furry friend? Williamson County hosts pet adoption weekend
Want to see exotic pets? Nashville Exotic Pet Expo returns in early October
Want to see exotic pets? Nashville Exotic Pet Expo returns in early October
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Man killed after his truck rolled off tow truck, ran him over in Antioch
U.S. Army Air Forces Sgt. Donal C. Aiken, 22, of Everett, Washington, killed during World War...
WWII soldier’s remains returning to family in Nashville