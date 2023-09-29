16 families receive homes after deadly 2021 Mayfield tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WSMV) - Sixteen families who survived the 2021 Mayfield tornado will receive newly constructed homes from Samaritan’s Purse on Friday.

Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief organization, has been working in Mayfield ever since the storm hit.

Initially, the organization sent disaster response teams after the EF-4 tornado leveled homes in the area and killed 80 people. Samaritan’s Purse helped rebuild the community by assisting more than 700 families with clean-up efforts.

The homes these 16 families will receive will be fully furnished. The neighborhood is also comprised of two, three and four-bedroom floorplans.

One family receiving a home survived the storm by huddling with eight other friends and family members. After the storm, when they stood up, it was the only room in the house still standing.

“We shouldn’t have made it out, so we were blessed to walk out of something so devastating,” said Latasha Hayes.

“In addition to the 60 homes in New Hope Acres, Samaritan’s Purse is building 21 additional homes in the greater Mayfield area—14 of these homes have already been completed. Samaritan’s Purse has also provided furniture replacement for 100 families and installed 174 storm shelters capable of withstanding an EF-5 tornado.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.