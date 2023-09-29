1 dead after argument led to shooting near Manchester hotel, suspect in custody

The suspect will likely be charged before the end of Friday.
Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead after an argument led to a shooting near a Manchester hotel on Friday afternoon, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Police said at about 2 p.m. an altercation between two men broke out near the Ambassador Inn on Interstate Drive.

One of the two men drew a gun and shot the other. The victim died at the scene, according to police. The other man initially ran from the scene of the shooting but was taken into custody a short time later.

The suspect will likely be charged before the end of Friday, police said. Police are not releasing the victim’s identity until they confirm his ID and notify the next of kin.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Copas of Cross Line Fencing is accused of taking homeowners' money for work that has...
Fencing contractor charged with theft after projects left unfinished
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s cause of death determined
It’s unclear why the driver left I-40 while traveling through Nashville.
Driver leaves I-40, hits rock wall causing deadly crash
Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022,...
Drake concerts for October 1, 2 in Nashville postponed
Governor Bill Lee
Gov. Lee responds to TN reportedly losing reproductive healthcare funding to Planned Parenthood

Latest News

With women living longer, more women are seeking solutions for symptoms like hot flashes,...
Hot flashes and cool topics
The handprints and footprints of baby Icelynn, who was killed in a shooting Tuesday night.
Family devastated at loss of unborn baby girl killed in Nashville shooting
Metro government and nonprofit groups are expecting to have thousands of families need...
Food banks ready to help during shutdown
Police said a man’s badly burned body was found in the trunk of a car that was set on fire and...
Body found in trunk of burning car
Special cameras help NICU families stay close to their newborns, even when separated.
"Angel eye" system keeps families connected