1 dead after argument led to shooting near Manchester hotel, suspect in custody

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead after an argument led to a shooting near a Manchester hotel on Friday afternoon, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Police said at about 2 p.m. an altercation between two men broke out near the Ambassador Inn on Interstate Drive.

One of the two men drew a gun and shot the other. The victim died at the scene, according to police. The other man initially ran from the scene of the shooting but was taken into custody a short time later.

The suspect will likely be charged before the end of Friday, police said. Police are not releasing the victim’s identity until they confirm his ID and notify the next of kin.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.