Women face man they say harassed and assaulted them in Antioch park

Judge reduces bond for the suspect and forwards the case to the grand jury.
Two victims came face to face with the man they say assaulted and harassed them at an Antioch dog park.
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two victims came face to face on Thursday with the man they say assaulted and harassed them at an Antioch dog park.

Louis Martinez appeared in a Davidson County courtroom for a preliminary hearing.

During that hearing a second victim came forward for the first time to explain what happened to her at William A. Pitts Dog Park when the 27-year-old Martinez approached her in May.

The second victim said she saw a post on social media made by the first victim. In it, she warned others to watch out for Martinez at the dog park. The next day the second victim said he approached her there.

The first victim, a 17-year-old girl, said Martinez came up to her. She said he pulled up her shirt, took her phone, friended her on snapchat, and kissed her. The entire time she said she was fearful he could do more.

“I was just afraid that he would have a weapon or something in his pocket because he never showed his other hand,” said the first victim in court Thursday.

She said she was able to get away and made her post on social media to warn others about what happened. The second victim who testified saw that post and encountered Martinez at the same park the next day.

“I was accosted by a gentleman,” she said during the hearing. “And I told him he was making me uncomfortable by the questions he was asking me and the steps he was taking toward me, despite me saying I was uncomfortable.”

Recalling that incident on Thursday made the second victim emotional.

“I had told him when he asked me ‘does your dog bite,’ and I said, ‘only when he needs to,’” she said starting to tear up. “I don’t know why I’m getting upset.”

Judge Samuel Coleman sent the case to the grand jury. First, he lowered Martinez’s bond and brought his charge of kidnapping down to false imprisonment. He is also charged with harassment and assault but had a charge of sexual battery dropped.

Coleman lowered his bond from $180,000 to $30,000. He said Martinez is banned from visiting any public park until his case is closed.

WSMV4 asked Metro Parks how they plan to enforce that. They said it’s hard to enforce since they oversee 16,000 acres. However, Metro Parks staff will be alerted if he shows up and will notify Parks Police.

