TODAY Show’s Dylan Dreyer talks all things Nashville with WSMV4 ahead of People’s Choice Country Awards

“I love it but I’ve always listened to country music and to be here at the Grand Ole Opry is really special.”
Some of country music's top artists will be honored Thursday night at the Grand Ole Opry.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The TODAY Show’s Dylan Dreyer is living her best life in Nashville ahead of the People’s Choice Country Awards, which will be live on WSMV4 Thursday night.

Dreyer will be interviewing the big winners as they come off the stage at the Grand Ole Opry.

WSMV4′s Holly Thompson and Amanda Hara were able to catch up with Dreyer as she was able to talk a little about what Nashville has to offer.

How is it being in Music City, especially since you’re a big fan of country music?

“I really am. I grew up listening to country music. You know, my dad and I drove across the country several times, brothers were in the military and we would bring all their stuff to them and you’d get a couple of radio stations and country music was on, so, 90s country is my thing. I love it but I’ve always listened to country music and to be here at the Grand Ole Opry is really special.”

The last time you were in Nashville, you were 13, and a lot has changed since then. What are the big differences you’ve noticed?

I was 13 with my family and to really enjoy a trip, is there a wax museum around here? I remember being up on stage, pretending to sing. I remember a big white hotel with a long driveway. You know, being an adult, to actually listen to the live music, to see all the people here. You don’t hear about a bachelorette party that’s not in Nashville.

Be sure to catch the full interview in the video player above and don’t miss the People’s Choice Country Awards Thursday night on WSMV4!

