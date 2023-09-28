Thousands of air fryers recalled after several fire reports

They were sold online at thesecura.com and on Amazon from May 2019 through Oct. 2020.
They were sold online at thesecura.com and on Amazon from May 2019 through Oct. 2020.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Thousands of Secura air fryers are being recalled after several reports of the products catching fire.

The recall involves air fryers with model number SAF-53D (TXG-DT16E) with date code 1901, and model number SAF-53 (TXG-DS16) with date codes 1903 and 1904, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

They were sold online at thesecura.com and on Amazon from May 2019 through Oct. 2020.

According to the recall, a wire connection in the air fryer can overheat. So far, CPSC said Secura has received nine reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning and smoking.

Anyone with the air fryer can contact Secura for a $45 Amazon gift card or a free replacement of the Secura products listed on the company’s recall website.

To receive the gift card or replacement product consumers must provide their contact information and submit photos of the recalled unit with the power cord cut off and include information of the product’s date code located at the bottom of the product.

No receipt is needed to receive a replacement.

Editor’s note: The Secura company’s website was down at the time of publication of this article. Secura can also be contacted toll-free at 888-792-2360 or by email at customercare@thesecura.com.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As officers were investigating, the child’s parents arrived on scene.
Baby found alone with drugs, loaded gun inside Nashville short-term rental, police say
Governor Bill Lee
Gov. Lee responds to TN reportedly losing reproductive healthcare funding to Planned Parenthood
A shooting on Lewis Street left a pregnant woman shot on Tuesday night.
Mom survives, unborn baby killed in Nashville shooting
Nashville students and staff starstruck after Dolly Parton makes music video at school
Nashville students and staff starstruck after Dolly Parton makes music video at school
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s cause of death determined

Latest News

A pilot and student pilot were found dead in a Kentucky plane crash Thursday.
Police: Flying instructor, student found dead after search for crashed plane
Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said.
Man arrested in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere was released from prison in 2022
Rep. James Comer claimed Biden lied about speaking to his family about their business dealings....
House Oversight Committee chair: Biden lied 10 times
A George Washington University Law School professor said the House has passed the threshold for...
House oversight hearing: Threshold for impeachment inquiry
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the chamber for procedural votes to...
McCarthy rejects Senate spending bill while scrambling for a House plan that averts a shutdown