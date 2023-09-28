Tennessee could reject federal education money, House Speaker Sexton explains why

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton spoke Wednesday about whether Tennessee should reject federal money for education.

The state gets $1.8 billion in federal funding each year. Most of it is dedicated to low-income students, students with disabilities and school lunches.

Republican leaders are questioning whether the state can provide that money instead.

Sexton and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally announced the creation of a bipartisan group that will review all federal education funding coming into Tennessee and determine if the expectations accompanying the money benefit the state.

The House speaker also said the federal government dictates how states can use federal money.

“The federal government was set up by the states. The states are the parents, not the federal government, and we should do everything we can to be whole and autonomous, and independent from the federal government,” Sexton said. “When you take federal money, their philosophy is what they want you to do is different than probably what the state wants to do.”

If state lawmakers decide to reject federal education funds, Tennessee would be the first state to choose to do this.

