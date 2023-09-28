TDOT awarded $23.7M federal grant to improve railroads

The Federal Railroad Administration presented the grant to TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley on Thursday morning.
Tennessee Department of Transportation
Tennessee Department of Transportation(Photo submitted)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation received a large federal grant on Thursday morning that will go to improvement efforts on the state’s railroad systems.

According to the announcement, the Federal Railroad Administration awarded $23.7 million to improve Tennessee’s short-line railroad infrastructure.

TDOT’s commissioner Butch Eley joined FRA Administrator Amit Bose and Vice Chairman of the TN Short Line Alliance Peter “Doc” Clausen for the check presentation underneath the railroad bridge on Jefferson Street in North Nashville.

The Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement (CRISI) Grant Award is designated federal funds to improve the safety, efficiency, and reliability of intercity passenger and freight rail in each state.

