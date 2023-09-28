Second suspect, a teen, arrested for shooting that left 2 boys injured in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager was arrested on Thursday in connection to the Sept. 11 shooting in North Nashville that left two boys injured as they got off a school bus, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the 17-year-old was arrested a day after 22-year-old Sylvester Buford turned himself in on three outstanding warrants related to the shooting.

The teen was allegedly on foot near Buford during the shootout with individuals inside a white Honda Accord and is believed to be responsible for the shots that grazed the 6-year-old victim. He was taken into custody at a home in Cumberland View and charged in juvenile court with aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and two counts of juvenile weapon possession.

The 16-year-old victim was believed to be shot and injured by Buford’s gunfire, police said.

