Second suspect, a teen, arrested for shooting that left 2 boys injured in North Nashville

The teen was allegedly on foot near Buford during the shootout with individuals inside a white Honda Accord, and is believed to be responsible for the shots that grazed the 6-year-old victim.
Two boys were hurt while outside playing in a shooting on Monday afternoon at a North Nashville...
Two boys were hurt while outside playing in a shooting on Monday afternoon at a North Nashville apartment complex.(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager was arrested on Thursday in connection to the Sept. 11 shooting in North Nashville that left two boys injured as they got off a school bus, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the 17-year-old was arrested a day after 22-year-old Sylvester Buford turned himself in on three outstanding warrants related to the shooting.

The teen was allegedly on foot near Buford during the shootout with individuals inside a white Honda Accord and is believed to be responsible for the shots that grazed the 6-year-old victim. He was taken into custody at a home in Cumberland View and charged in juvenile court with aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and two counts of juvenile weapon possession.

The 16-year-old victim was believed to be shot and injured by Buford’s gunfire, police said.

