School bus crashes into fence in Portland, TN

The Gateview Elementary students onboard were not injured and were transferred to another bus.
A school bus carrying elementary students crashed in Sumner County.
A school bus carrying elementary students crashed in Sumner County.(SCEMS)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Elementary students on their way to class experienced a minor detour Thursday morning after their bus slid off the road and into a fence in Portland, Tennessee.

According to Sumner County Emergency Medical Services, the school bus crashed on New Deal Potts Road near College Street on Thursday morning. The bus slid off the road and into a wood fence down a small embankment.

Portland police officers closed the area to allow the students onboard to be transferred onto another bus. None of the students were injured, according to SCEMS, and all were able to walk out on their own. They were safely taken to Gateview Elementary on the new bus.

Emergency personnel urged drivers to avoid the area or prepare for delays.

A school bus crashed in Sumner County on Thursday morning.
A school bus crashed in Sumner County on Thursday morning.(SCEMS)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As officers were investigating, the child’s parents arrived on scene.
Baby found alone with drugs, loaded gun inside Nashville short-term rental, police say
A shooting on Lewis Street left a pregnant woman shot on Tuesday night.
Mom survives, unborn baby killed in Nashville shooting
Nashville students and staff starstruck after Dolly Parton makes music video at school
Nashville students and staff starstruck after Dolly Parton makes music video at school
Governor Bill Lee
Gov. Lee responds to TN reportedly losing reproductive healthcare funding to Planned Parenthood
Man wanted for drive-by shooting that injured 2 boys getting off school bus, police say
Wanted man in custody for shooting that injured two boys in North Nashville

Latest News

Tennessee Department of Transportation
TDOT awarded $23.7M federal grant to improve railroads
- clipped version
A WeGo Public Transit bus was involved in a crash that injured one person on Wednesday night on...
1 hurt in crash involving WeGo Transit bus
The Uvalde Foundation For Kids
Uvalde Foundation cancels protest at Overton High School