School bus crashes into fence in Portland, TN

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Elementary students on their way to class experienced a minor detour Thursday morning after their bus slid off the road and into a fence in Portland, Tennessee.

According to Sumner County Emergency Medical Services, the school bus crashed on New Deal Potts Road near College Street on Thursday morning. The bus slid off the road and into a wood fence down a small embankment.

Portland police officers closed the area to allow the students onboard to be transferred onto another bus. None of the students were injured, according to SCEMS, and all were able to walk out on their own. They were safely taken to Gateview Elementary on the new bus.

Emergency personnel urged drivers to avoid the area or prepare for delays.

A school bus crashed in Sumner County on Thursday morning. (SCEMS)

