Police seek to ID man wanted for questioning about fatal motorcycle crash

Metro Nashville Police have released a photo of the man they would like to question about the crash.
Metro Nashville Police would like to speak to the person pictured in connection with a fatal...
Metro Nashville Police would like to speak to the person pictured in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash on Nolensville Pike on June 17.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville police are seeking help to identify a man wanted for questioning in a fatal motorcycle crash in June.

Metro Nashville Police have released a photo of the man who may have information about the crash on June 17 on Nolensville Pike that killed Kyle Holleran.

Police said Holleran was traveling south on Nolensville Pike at a high rate of speed when the Harley Davidson he was riding ran off the right side of the road and struck a concrete wall. Holleran died at the scene.

If you recognize the man pictured, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

