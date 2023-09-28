Police seek to ID man wanted for questioning about fatal motorcycle crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville police are seeking help to identify a man wanted for questioning in a fatal motorcycle crash in June.

Metro Nashville Police have released a photo of the man who may have information about the crash on June 17 on Nolensville Pike that killed Kyle Holleran.

Police said Holleran was traveling south on Nolensville Pike at a high rate of speed when the Harley Davidson he was riding ran off the right side of the road and struck a concrete wall. Holleran died at the scene.

If you recognize the man pictured, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.