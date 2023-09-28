Pedestrian hit by truck while crossing street in Clarksville, flown to Nashville hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian was flown to a Nashville hospital after being hit by a truck while crossing a street in Clarksville on Thursday afternoon, according to Clarksville Police.

Police said the crash occurred at about 4:41 p.m. on Providence Boulevard near Peachers Mill Road.

The truck struck a woman who was attempting to cross the road, however, not in a crosswalk, according to police. The southbound lanes of Providence Boulevard were closed temporarily as part of the investigation.

The woman was flown to a Nashville hospital by Life Flight helicopter and her status is unknown at this time.

“FACT investigators are en route to the scene and motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared,” Clarksville police said. “Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact FACT Investigator Crosby at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5336.”

