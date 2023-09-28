Pedestrian hit by truck while crossing street in Clarksville, flown to Nashville hospital

The woman was flown to a Nashville hospital by life-flight helicopter and her status is unknown at this time.
Pedestrian hit by truck while crossing street in Clarksville, flown to local hospital
Pedestrian hit by truck while crossing street in Clarksville, flown to local hospital(Clarksville Police Department)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian was flown to a Nashville hospital after being hit by a truck while crossing a street in Clarksville on Thursday afternoon, according to Clarksville Police.

Police said the crash occurred at about 4:41 p.m. on Providence Boulevard near Peachers Mill Road.

The truck struck a woman who was attempting to cross the road, however, not in a crosswalk, according to police. The southbound lanes of Providence Boulevard were closed temporarily as part of the investigation.

The woman was flown to a Nashville hospital by Life Flight helicopter and her status is unknown at this time.

“FACT investigators are en route to the scene and motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared,” Clarksville police said. “Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact FACT Investigator Crosby at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5336.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s cause of death determined
As officers were investigating, the child’s parents arrived on scene.
Baby found alone with drugs, loaded gun inside Nashville short-term rental, police say
Governor Bill Lee
Gov. Lee responds to TN reportedly losing reproductive healthcare funding to Planned Parenthood
A shooting on Lewis Street left a pregnant woman shot on Tuesday night.
Mom survives, unborn baby killed in Nashville shooting
Nashville students and staff starstruck after Dolly Parton makes music video at school
Nashville students and staff starstruck after Dolly Parton makes music video at school

Latest News

WATCH: Country music’s brightest stars talk People’s Choice Country Awards on Blue Carpet
WATCH: Country music’s brightest stars talk People’s Choice Country Awards on Blue Carpet
Wynonna Judd talks People's Choice Country Awards on Blue Carpet
Wynonna Judd talks People's Choice Country Awards on Blue Carpet
Carly Pearce talks People's Choice Country Awards on Blue Carpet
Lilly Hearn stands with some of the Covenant children who she provided shelter to in the...
Covenant School thanks Green Hills woman who sheltered fleeing kindergartners after shooting
Lady A talks People's Choice Country Awards on Blue Carpet